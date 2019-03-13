1.2 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, March 13, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Amarjeet Sohi, Federal Minister of Natural Resources.
Home Canadian Press Indigenous consultations on TMX pipeline on schedule: Natural Resources minister
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Indigenous consultations on TMX pipeline on schedule: Natural Resources minister

Canadian Press Canadian Press
Advertisement

CALGARY, A.B. – Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi says consultations with Indigenous groups about the stalled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion are progressing well and he still expects to wrap up the court-ordered process by May.

On a conference call from Houston, where he’s attending the CERAWeek energy conference, Sohi told reporters his department has now met with more than 100 of the 117 Indigenous communities expected to be impacted by the project.

The Federal Appeal Court last summer overturned approval of the project to triple oil shipments from Edmonton to the West Coast, ruling that the NEB had not properly considered its impact on marine life nor had Ottawa meaningfully consulted with Indigenous groups.

- Advertisement -

Last month, the National Energy Board found that the pipeline is still in the public interest despite the risk that an increase in tanker traffic could adversely affect southern resident killer whales, hurt related Indigenous culture and increase greenhouse gas emissions.

It added 16 new recommendations for federal government action in addition to the 156 conditions in its initial approval in 2016.

Sohi says the recommendations, which the NEB said are not within its power to order, are already being studied by his department and will be considered in the government’s decision on TMX when consultations are complete.

“The NEB report informs our ongoing consultations and those recommendations will be discussed once the cabinet is ready to make the final decision,” he said.

Cabinet is under immense pressure to decide the fate of the pipeline before the federal election in the fall.

There is also pressure to get the expansion built because Ottawa bought the existing pipeline from Kinder Morgan for $4.5 billion last August, after political opposition to the expansion left the company’s shareholders reluctant to proceed.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleWhere is Denny Poole, the three year anniversary to his missing date
Next articleJunior Dragon’s Den Submission Deadline, March 15, 2019

RECENT STORIES

News

City of Fort St John looking to update Subdivision and Development Servicing By-law

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At a recent Committee of the Whole Meeting, City of Fort St. John Planning...
Read more
News

Junior Dragon’s Den Submission Deadline, March 15, 2019

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.- The 2019 Junior Dragons Den's (JDD) deadline for submissions is March 13th, 2019 to enter...
Read more
News

Where is Denny Poole, the three year anniversary to his missing date

Tracy Teves -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - News first broke about the disappearance of Denny Poole on March 15th, 2016 saying the...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Where is Denny Poole, the three year anniversary to his missing...

Tracy Teves -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - News first broke about the disappearance of Denny Poole on March 15th, 2016 saying the RCMP were seeking help in...

BC Oil and Gas update on Aboriginal Liaison Program

Game three of NPHL finals is tonight in Dawson Creek

West Moberly First Nations pursued cleaner energy with Provincial support

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.