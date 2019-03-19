1.2 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, March 19, 2019
International Rugby Day this Saturday in Fort St John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City of Fort St. John Recreation will be celebrating International Rugby Day this Saturday, March 23.

In partnership with Engage Sport North, youth between the ages of 6 to 12 will have a chance to learn the basics of rugby for free.

According to Recreation, a coach will be on site to teach basic skills and drills of rugby.

If enough players show up, there will be a game of non-contact rugby.

It is to note that indoor/clean shoes and a water bottle are required. All other equipment is provided.

International Rugby Day is taking place this Saturday, March 23, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Kids Arena Fieldhouse.

For more information, or if you are interested in volunteering, you can email [email protected].

