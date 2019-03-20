Jakubowski in Abu Dhabi for the 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local athlete Sheryl Jakubowski is in Abu Dhabi for the 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games.

Jakubowski is representing Team Canada in Athletics.

So far Jakubowski has won a gold medal in the 5,000-metre run.

Jakubowski has been a proud Special Olympics athlete for 20 years. She won two Bronze and a Gold at previous World Games, one Bronze and two Golds at the National Games, and numerous medals at the Provincial Games.

Jakubowski’s next competition will be in the 10,000-metre run taking place this Wednesday, March 20.