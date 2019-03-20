Jakubowski takes part in 10,000-metre run at 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local athlete Sheryl Jakubowski participated today in a second Athletics event at the 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi.

After a good run, Jakubowski placed in fourth for the 10,000-metre run.

While she did not manage to pick up any medals in this race, Jakubowski did win a gold medal in the 5,000-metre run on Monday, March 18.

Jakubowski is representing Team Canada in Athletics.

Jakubowski has been a proud Special Olympics athlete for 20 years. She won two Bronze and a Gold at previous World Games, one Bronze and two Golds at the National Games, and numerous medals at the Provincial Games.