John Schadan is the new President of Conuma Coal Resources

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – Conuma Coal Resources Limited (“Conuma”) announced that the Company has hired John Schadan as President.

Schadan will be the second President following Mark Bartkoski who will step down from this position March 31, 2019.

Conuma operates three metallurgical coal mines in the Peace River Coalfield of North Eastern British Columbia near the communities of Tumbler Ridge and Chetwynd.

Bartkoski, who has been with Conuma from the beginning, shared he has mixed emotions about leaving his adopted hometown of Tumbler Ridge in order to return to Ohio to spend more time with his family, including a growing number of grandchildren.

“When I came to Tumbler Ridge nearly three years ago, I hoped that we could build a coal company with the values and integrity that we have instilled and developed at Conuma. We have succeeded thus far beyond my imagination’” said Bartkoski.

Conuma’s board of directors shared they conducted a global search for a replacement and chose Schadan who has more than 30 years of experience in Canadian mining, including as President of Westmoreland Coal Company, as well as a mining engineering degree from Queen’s University. Schadan has held leadership roles previously with the Coal Association of Canada and the Alberta Chamber of Resources.

Schadan and his wife Louise, look forward to becoming an integral part of the Conuma community.

“I look forward to continuing to shape the success story that Conuma has started, and helping the Company achieve its growth targets in the future. We will continue the relentless dedication to safe operations, continued environmental stewardship, and pro-active stakeholder engagement to ensure that Conuma maintains its all-important social license to operate,” said Schadan

Founded in 2016, Conuma employs nearly 900 people, being a growing employer in the province in the past three years. The company has three operations: Brule, Wolverine and Willow Creek mines, all of which produce high-quality, metallurgical coal, which is a key ingredient in steelmaking.