News

Junior Dragon's Den Submission Deadline, March 15, 2019

Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.- The 2019 Junior Dragons Den’s (JDD) deadline for submissions is March 13th, 2019 to enter the competition for the Northeast B.C. Region.

Students in grades 7 – 12 and post-secondary students are welcomed to submit their concept for a business or expansion of their current business with an expression of why they should be chosen to participate in the competition.

Five applicants from each category will advance to the Regional Competitions in Dawson Creek and Fort St John. Each student will be assigned a Mentor from their local community and these Mentors will assist their assigned student with everything from start-up considerations and marketing, to coaching and presentation skills.

These chosen competitors then work on refining their business concept into a comprehensive one-page business plan with detailed financial statements.

The competitors will be assisted in creating a live business pitch to use at the live competition for an opportunity to compete for cash prizes at the Final Competition on April 29, 2019.

