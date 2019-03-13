3.4 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Sports

KillBillies to start season with roller derby competition in Prince George

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. -The Killbillies Roller Derby team is starting their season with a competition taking place in Prince George.

Kailey Odermatt, of the KillBillies, says her team will be heading to Prince George on March 23 to take on the North Stars, adding that her team is quite excited to go against the North Stars as this is a team they have not played in some time.

“As of right now, all we have scheduled is we’re headed to Prince George on March 23 to take on the North Stars. Their team we’ve actually been waiting to play for a few years now, so we’re very excited about that opportunity.”

Following this competition in Prince George, the KillBillies will be headed to Fort McMurray for a derby in April.

For updates on the KillBillies, you can visit their Facebook page.

