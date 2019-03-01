-21 C
Sports

Ladies Only Swim on March 8

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – March 8 is National Women’s Day and the City of Fort St. John Recreation would like to celebrate.

City Recreation is offering a Ladies Only Swim on the night of March 8.

According to the City, the whole facility will be staffed by females and where applicable, all viewing windows and doors will be covered for privacy.

As an added bonus, there will be an Aquatic Fitness class and a Bonus Beginner Group Swim Lesson.

Regular drop-in rates apply.

It is to note that all regular programs will be cancelled that night.

The Ladies Only Swim takes place Friday, March 8, 2019, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the North Peace Leisure Pool.

For more information, you can contact the North Peace Leisure Pool at 250-787-8178 or by email [email protected].

