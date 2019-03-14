4.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, March 14, 2019
Load Restrictions may be placed on short notice

Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With warmer temperatures rising the thaw has begun to affect the roads in which heavy vehicles and commercial transport trucks travel upon, load restrictions may be placed on short notice.

B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure for the Peace District is giving advance warning that load restrictions will be implemented as the warmer weather temps start to affect the integrity of the roads.

Pursuant to Section 66 of the Transportation Act, and to the provisions of the Commercial Transport Act, notice is hereby given that load restriction may be placed on short notice in the near future on all highways within the Peace Highways District. Restrictions will be imposed in the South Peace, North Peace and Fort Nelson areas, as conditions warrant.

The restrictions will limit vehicles to 100 percent, 75 percent, 70 percent, or 50 percent of legal axle loading, as allowed under the Regulations pursuant to the Commercial Transport Act.

Overweight permits will not be granted. All term overweight permits will be invalid for the duration of the restriction.

To stay up to date with load restrictions; CLICK HERE 

