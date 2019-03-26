4.2 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, March 26, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Photo credit Smithers Interior news
Home News Local MLAs voice concerns over draft caribou recovery agreements
NewsRegional

Local MLAs voice concerns over draft caribou recovery agreements

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With B.C., Ottawa, the West Moberly and Saulteau First Nations reaching a recent draft agreement on caribou recovery, local MLAs are voicing their concerns.

MLA for Peace River South, Mike Bernier, says he is concerned that the Government took a long time to release a draft and will not provide a long enough time frame for public consultation on the agreement.

“The main issue and concern is that it has taken a long time for Government to actually release this draft. It’s taken a long time and now they’re only giving four or five weeks for the public, the local government, and stakeholders to comment.”

- Advertisement -

Peace River North MLA, Dan Davies, echos the concerns that Bernier has on the issue saying that the Government is not providing enough time for public consultation on the draft and that stakeholders should have been included in the process.

“It’s way too late. We’ve been asking for over a year now to be included in the consultation. We’ve been asking on behalf of stakeholders to be included in the consultations and now they have come out with a draft plan. Unfortunately, it’s a draft plan and all stakeholders should have a had a play in how that looked and how that’s rolled out.”

Both Bernier and Davies feel that the Government will go ahead with the draft agreement and then consult with stakeholders after the fact.

Bernier hopes that the Government will remove the short timeline they have given for consultation as stakeholders will need more time to provide comment and feedback on the draft agreement before they can accept it.

“The Government needs to back away from this pressure that they have given to everybody in the Region, that they only have, basically, until the end of April to digest this and actually comment. Stakeholders and groups are going to need more time than that.”

According to the Government, this draft is to offer temporary protection to the central caribou population in British Columbia while a long-term plan is developed.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleFort St. John hosts 30th Winter Games in 2020
Next articleMLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – NDP’s foolish carbon tax

RECENT STORIES

News

Legislation to remove barriers for liquefied natural gas is welcomed

Tracy Teves -
VANCOUVER, B.C. -  With the barriers removed by the provincial government for the liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry,  local...
Read more
News

Fort St. John hosts 30th Winter Games in 2020

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST JOHN, B.C. - City Council presented the Winter Games 2020 Society with $50,000 as seed money to...
Read more
News

Fort St. John Airshow cancelled for 2019

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The 2019 Fort St. John Airshow has been cancelled.The Fort St. John International Airshow...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Fort St. John Airshow cancelled for 2019

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The 2019 Fort St. John Airshow has been cancelled.The Fort St. John International Airshow Society announced Tuesday that the...

Green leader criticizes new LNG tax credit

More maintenance work to take place on Taylor Bridge starting Wednesday

City Councillors set to recruit Surgeons

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.