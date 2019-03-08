-2.8 C
Fort St. John
Friday, March 8, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Local MLAs voice concerns over new legislation for the ALR
NewsRegional

Local MLAs voice concerns over new legislation for the ALR

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

VICTORIA, B.C. – Following the Government’s announcement to introduce legislation that they say will strengthen the independence of the Agricultural Land Commission, local MLAs Mike Bernier and Dan Davies went to Facebook to voice their concerns.

In the video, both MLAs find the new Bill 15 disturbing and upsetting, with Bernier saying this Bill will change the way how farmers and landowners will be treated.

“What’s really upsetting with Bill 15, is basically how farmers and landowners are going to be treated.”

- Advertisement -

Davies claims the Bill to be a blatant infringement on the rights of landowners.

“It’s a blatant infringement on people’s right of land ownership, it certainly is the Agricultural Land Commission, and I think that is the fundamental issue that I am taking up with this Bill.”

Bernier says, within the Bill, the Government is removing the requirement for owner consent for any changes made to the ALR.

“They’re removing the requirement for owner consent for any changes to the ALR. So, you, as a landowner won’t have a say, and under the Act, you as a landowner are no longer allowed to even apply to the Agricultural Land Commission if this Bill passes.”

Both Bernier and Davies are vowing to challenge the Government on this Bill in order to protect the rights of their constituents.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleSecond Annual St. Paddy’s Day 5 K Run, Walk, or Jig taking place March 16

RECENT STORIES

News

2019 City of Fort St. John Community Awards deadline extended

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The nomination deadline for the 2019 Community Awards has been extended until March 20...
Read more
News

Unemployment rate in Northeast BC continued to rise in February

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Provincial unemployment numbers for the month of February have been released.The unemployment rate...
Read more
News

BC Government to introduce new legislation to strengthen the ALC

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The B.C. Government is introducing new legislation to strengthen the independence of the Agricultural Land Commission.The...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Game one of NPHL Final starts this Saturday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Game one of the NPHL Final takes place this Saturday, March 9.On Tuesday, the Athletics blanked the Pirates 9-0,...

Unemployment rate in Northeast BC continued to rise in February

BC Government to introduce new legislation to strengthen the ALC

City of Fort St John receives application for non-medical cannabis retail...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.