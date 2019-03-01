Local St John Ambulance Therapy Dog travels to Vancouver

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – St John Ambulance Therapy Dog Duvessa and her handler Faye Anstey, Fort St John Unit Facilitator, St John Ambulance (SJA) Therapy Dog Program travelled to Vancouver to help evaluate the Lieutenant General’s dog.

Vice-Regal Canine Consort, MacDuff is the new Canine Ambassador to the Therapy Dog Program as he passed the evaluation conducted by long-time volunteer TDP Evaluator, Canadian Forces Veteran and volunteer Joy Dockrey.

Provincial Headquarters expressed their excitement to welcome the Lieutenant General to SJA Provincial Office and be part of the evaluation for MacDuff. Her Honour is thrilled

about MacDuff’s successful evaluation and looks forward to promoting the SJA Therapy Dog Program at every suitable opportunity.

Handlers and their dogs of the SJA Therapy Program travelled from across the province to participate in the day and celebrate with MacDuff and a ‘Pupcake’. Attendees from the Therapy Dog Program and their Handlers were Laura and Reilly, Yvonne and Branston, Ashten and Pig, Faye and Duvessa.

Local Therapy Dog, Duvessa is a 7-year-old Great Dane and weighs 115lbs. When standing on her hind legs she is about 5 foot 10 inches shared her handler Anstey. Due to Duvessa’s size, she sat in the cabin of the Air Canada flight to Vancouver.

There are 701 Handlers and their dogs serving 22 communities across BC with an additional three units to come on board in 2019. The Peace Region has dogs and handlers in Fort St John, Dawson Creek and Chetwynd. These volunteers give more than 6500 hours a month as they provide support to the sick, the elderly and the lonely.

Anstey shares, St John Ambulance certifies Therapy dogs, these are not Service dogs.

If anyone has questions or wishes to have a therapy dog brought into their workplace, school, hospital, care home or a special event, they can email; [email protected]