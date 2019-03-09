Logging trucks to start operating overnight near the Site C Dam

CORRECTION – Trucks will only be operating from 10pm to 10am.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Trucks will be running overnight on the Cache Creek Road, Old Hope Road and near the Site C dam.

Starting on Monday, March 11, 2019, logging trucks will run in those areas until early April. Hydro says it will be an average of one or two trucks an hour.

- Advertisement -

A release from Hydro says, “Safety is BC Hydro’s top priority. We have a traffic management plan that ensures compliance with all legal traffic requirements. A dedicated safety person will be on site, and our crew will have daily meetings to discuss safety, road usage, and key traffic periods.”

Nighttime operating hours at local mills will help reduce the damage to local roads during the spring thaw.