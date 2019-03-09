-16.5 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, March 9, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Stock photo of a logging truck
Home News Logging trucks to start operating overnight near the Site C Dam
NewsSite C

Logging trucks to start operating overnight near the Site C Dam

Avatar Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

CORRECTION – Trucks will only be operating from 10pm to 10am.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Trucks will be running overnight on the Cache Creek Road, Old Hope Road and near the Site C dam.

Starting on Monday, March 11, 2019, logging trucks will run in those areas until early April. Hydro says it will be an average of one or two trucks an hour.

- Advertisement -

A release from Hydro says, “Safety is BC Hydro’s top priority. We have a traffic management plan that ensures compliance with all legal traffic requirements. A dedicated safety person will be on site, and our crew will have daily meetings to discuss safety, road usage, and key traffic periods.”

Nighttime operating hours at local mills will help reduce the damage to local roads during the spring thaw.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Adam Reaburn
Previous articleLocal MLAs voice concerns over new legislation for the ALR
Next articleProvince introduces new law to help clear minor accidents faster

RECENT STORIES

News

Province introduces new law to help clear minor accidents faster

Adam Reaburn -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of B.C. has changed the rules to help police clear accidents faster.Currently, officers who...
Read more
News

Local MLAs voice concerns over new legislation for the ALR

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - Following the Government's announcement to introduce legislation that they say will strengthen the independence of the...
Read more
News

2019 City of Fort St. John Community Awards deadline extended

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The nomination deadline for the 2019 Community Awards has been extended until March 20...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Elks Speed Skaters off to Calgary this weekend for Grand Prix

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Two members from the Fort St. John Elks Speed Skating Club are off to Calgary this weekend for the...

2019 City of Fort St. John Community Awards deadline extended

Game one of NPHL Final starts this Saturday

Unemployment rate in Northeast BC continued to rise in February

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.