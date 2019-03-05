Lots of opportunities to help at the North Peace BC SPCA

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace BC SPCA (NPBCSPCA) needs your help to ensure the operations and animals are taken care of with various volunteer and membership opportunities.

Grace Fika, NPBCSPCA Community Councilor Chair shared the various ways a person that is interested in animal welfare can help out at the local branch. As the NPSPCA is a non-profit organization it is of great help when members of the community come together to provide additional support to the organization to keep it running smoothly.

Ways you can support the NPBCSPCA, shared Fika is through Membership running from January to December. Cost of membership is a tax-deductible $30 for the year, you are welcome to have a voice in the northern decisions that affect the NPSPCA. Members can participate in Annual General Meetings by being present and just listening to being a fully active member which is your choice. For $350 you can be a lifetime member.

- Advertisement -

Volunteering opportunities are very important positions for the NPBCSPCA. Whether you donate your time sorting bottles that have been donated to the branch you can also take on fundraising efforts, helping with administration work or volunteering your time to work directly with the animals. There is an application process that requires approval before a position can be assigned to the applicant.

Currently, the NPSPCA has a lot of cats and although some are able to be transferred to other BCSPCA locations another way to help is by fostering a cat in your home. This is providing the cat with a temporary home.

There are currently job opportunities at the NPSPCA. Applicants can get in touch with Candace Buchamer, Branch Manager of the NPBCSPCA.

The next Annual General Meeting is being held Wednesday, March 13th at 6:00 pm at the Windward Resources Building at 9989-79th Ave.

Fika encourages people to go down to the NPBCSPCA or out to a General Meeting, it is a good way to see what is being done in the shelter and organization as well as finding out a way that you can help.

To contact the NPSPCA; CLICK HERE

To view the NPSPCA FB Page; CLICK HERE