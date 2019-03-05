March Chamber Luncheon – Cyber security

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Tuesday, March 19th, 2019, the Chamber of Commerce Luncheon presentation is on Cyber Security and what you need to know to protect your data and your business.

In the world of the internet, hackers, breaches and Cyber Security, business owners have become concerned when they see highly-publicized attacks. With the digitizing of more organizations, the number of potential access points into a company’s systems grows as does the potential for a cyber attack to the businesses network system. This can cause great disruptions to the daily operations of the business.

MNP’s Ron Borsholm will present an in-depth discussion of the current cyber threat landscape and how to protect your organization, including:

the most common types of cyber-attacks and recent examples

how to assess your business’s risks and vulnerabilities

specific requirements for companies that handle credit card information

the most important steps you can take to protect your organization

what to do (and what not to do) if you experience a cyber attack

Ron Borsholm , CISSP, CISA, PMP, QSA, is a Leader of the Cyber Security Services group in B.C. and a member of MNP’s Enterprise Risk Services team. Working out of the Victoria office, Ron helps a broad range of organizations improve their cyber security.

Ron provides IT security consulting to both public and private organizations, including government, merchants and service providers. Finding the most efficient, cost-effective solutions for clients and reducing their risk through the development of internal and external controls.

Ron has extensive experience in payment card systems and Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliance. He has provided services ranging from auditor (PCI QSA) to assisting with remediation activities for both small and large organizations.

Ron currently holds the Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), Project Management Professional (PMP) and PCI Qualified Security Assessor (QSA) designations.