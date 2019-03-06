Margaret Ma Murray Community School Fundraising Concert was a Huge success

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Students and the community came together February 28th for an evening full of musical performances to support the Musical program at Margaret Ma Murray (MMMCS) Community School.
MMMCS PAC and Sabrina Brooks, District 60 Band Teacher hosted the fundraising Concert. With performances by the Northern Winds Community Band, the SD 60 Beginner Band and the Choir. As well as food and raffle items for sale.
The evening raised “2000 worth of physical instruments and $6400 in cash,” said Brooks, “Super overwhelming but great,”
The Fundraiser was to help the new school build upon their musical instrument selection so each student has the opportunity to participate in the music program once a week.
“More than our minimum goal of 5000 which means we can dip into dreams and have some money in the bank for future repairs and dreams,” said Brooks.
Brooks shared it would be nice to build upon the selection of instruments that are currently available to her so she can provide variety to her students. Studies have shown children that have been exposed to music have healthy brain development.
Brooks finishes off to say “Truly humbled overwhelmed and grateful for the community support. So proud to live here. Wow. Just wow.”
- Every kid at MMCS Kindergarten through grade 6 gets a music class with a professional music educator once per week
- Orff xylophones that can be set up for younger grades as well as older will be purchased
- Students K-2 will learn how to sight sing and read rhythms on a variety of smaller percussion (hand drums, bongos, tambourines, etc.)
- All grade 3s will learn to read full music notation and play songs on xylophones – we will now have one for every child
- All grade 4s will learn how to play the recorder
- All grade 5s will learn how to play the ukulele
- All grade 6 will either join the SD60 Band Program and learn a “band” instrument or learn how to play in a band using school instruments combined together (recorder, ukulele, xylophone)