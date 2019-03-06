Margaret Ma Murray Community School Fundraising Concert was a Huge success

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Students and the community came together February 28th for an evening full of musical performances to support the Musical program at Margaret Ma Murray (MMMCS) Community School.

MMMCS PAC and Sabrina Brooks, District 60 Band Teacher hosted the fundraising Concert. With performances by the Northern Winds Community Band, the SD 60 Beginner Band and the Choir. As well as food and raffle items for sale.

The evening raised “2000 worth of physical instruments and $6400 in cash,” said Brooks, “Super overwhelming but great,”

The Fundraiser was to help the new school build upon their musical instrument selection so each student has the opportunity to participate in the music program once a week.

“More than our minimum goal of 5000 which means we can dip into dreams and have some money in the bank for future repairs and dreams,” said Brooks.

Brooks shared it would be nice to build upon the selection of instruments that are currently available to her so she can provide variety to her students. Studies have shown children that have been exposed to music have healthy brain development.

Brooks finishes off to say “Truly humbled overwhelmed and grateful for the community support. So proud to live here. Wow. Just wow.”

A break down for what the funds will be used for;