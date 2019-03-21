Midget Predators fall to North Shore in game one of Midget Female Provincial Championships

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 2019 Midget Female Provincial Championships kicked-off this morning at the North Peace Arena.

The Northeast B.C. Midget Predators are hosts to this year’s Championships and they took on North Shore in game one of the Championships.

Despite the Predators best effort, they fell 6-0 to North Shore.

The Predators are looking to bounce back as they take on Vancouver this afternoon, Thursday, at 4:45 p.m.

Admission to the Championships is free for all to attend.

The 2019 B.C. Midget Female Hockey Championships is taking place on March 21 to the 24 at the North Peace Arena.

For up-to-date scores and results, you can visit the B.C. Hockey website.