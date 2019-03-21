5 C
The Midget Female Predators took on North Shore on Thursday morning for game one of the 2019 Midget Female Provincial Championships. Source Facebook
Sports

Midget Predators fall to North Shore in game one of Midget Female Provincial Championships

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 2019 Midget Female Provincial Championships kicked-off this morning at the North Peace Arena.

The Northeast B.C. Midget Predators are hosts to this year’s Championships and they took on North Shore in game one of the Championships.

Despite the Predators best effort, they fell 6-0 to North Shore.

The Predators are looking to bounce back as they take on Vancouver this afternoon, Thursday, at 4:45 p.m.

Admission to the Championships is free for all to attend.

The 2019 B.C. Midget Female Hockey Championships is taking place on March 21 to the 24 at the North Peace Arena.

For up-to-date scores and results, you can visit the B.C. Hockey website.

Previous articleFort St. John Minor Hockey teams win gold at Shane Davis Memorial Tournament
Next articleNEBC Yukon Midget Trackers playing for gold at Provincial Championships

