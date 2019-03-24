Midget Predators win game five of Midget Female Provincial Championships

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Midget Predators took on Kamloops in game four of the 2019 Midget Female Provincial Championships.

After a loss of 4-0 on Friday to Richmond, the Predators bounced on Saturday with a strong win of 5-0 over Kamloops.

The Predators have now won two out of the four games played.

- Advertisement -

Up next, the Predators will be taking on South Island tomorrow, Sunday, at 1:15 p.m. at the North Peace Arena in game five of the 2019 Midget Female Provincial Championships.

For up-to-date scores and results, you can visit the B.C. Hockey website.