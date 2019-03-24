6.6 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, March 23, 2019
The Midget Female Predators took on Kamloops on Saturday afternoon for game four of the 2019 Midget Female Provincial Championships. Source Facebook
Midget Predators win game five of Midget Female Provincial Championships
Sports

Midget Predators win game five of Midget Female Provincial Championships

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Midget Predators took on Kamloops in game four of the 2019 Midget Female Provincial Championships.

After a loss of 4-0 on Friday to Richmond, the Predators bounced on Saturday with a strong win of 5-0 over Kamloops.

The Predators have now won two out of the four games played.

Up next, the Predators will be taking on South Island tomorrow, Sunday, at 1:15 p.m. at the North Peace Arena in game five of the 2019 Midget Female Provincial Championships.

For up-to-date scores and results, you can visit the B.C. Hockey website.

