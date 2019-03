FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Midget Predators faced Vancouver on Thursday afternoon in game two of the 2019 Midget Female Provincial Championships.

The Predators took an early lead of 2-0 in the first period and managed to maintain their lead for the remainder of the game.

They would win the game 2-0 over Vancouver.

- Advertisement -

Currently, the Predators have won one out of the two games played.

Up next, the Predators will be facing Richmond for game three of the Championships this afternoon, Friday. Puck drop is 4:45 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

Admission to the Championships is free for all to attend.

The 2019 B.C. Midget Female Hockey Championships takes place March 21 to the 24 at the North Peace Arena.

For up-to-date scores and results, you can visit the B.C. Hockey website.