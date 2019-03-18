Miller Mayhem Fundraiser

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Miller Mayhem Benefit Event is set to help raise funds for Dale Miller and his battle with ALS.

The Fundraiser has been set to take place at the Taylor Curling Club on Saturday, May 11th, 2019 from 7 pm – 1:30 am. Entry to the Event is by Donation.

Several local musicians will be performing the night such as Rob Fraser, Cory Hipkiss, Airik Clark, Smokey Roads, Inroads and Rob Doucette and friends.

As well as music there will be a Silent Auction, 50/50 Draw, Guitar Raffle, Refreshments and Midnight Lunch as ‘Dale takes the lead on ALS.’

There will be Safe Rides to and from the event.

In October 2018, Dale Miller was given the diagnosis of familial Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). A very rare condition, the incidence of ALS in Canada is 2/100,000 and of those cases, 5-10% is the familial type of ALS. There are only about 150-300 people in Canada with familial ALS.

A GoFundMe Account has been set up in Miller’s name as the Account says, ‘With ALS, everyone’s situation progresses in an unpredictable fashion but leads to the same outcome. This is a fatal condition and there is no hope for a cure in Dale’s lifetime. Dale’s remaining time will include a gradual, but certain, decline in mobility and independence.’

The Account goes on to share Dale has been unable to work since his diagnosis and having lived a life of modest means and hard work, often seasonal in nature, financial resources are extremely limited. Dale and Pam are already trying to prepare for the financial and emotional challenges they will need to face together.

Dale and Pam have lived and worked in the Fort St. John, BC, area for many years. Many know Dale as a musician as he has been actively engaged in the live music scene around town, playing in various ensembles, both formally and informally, (some of you may know him as “Sea-legs” or “Silverback” or “Big Sexy”).

To view the GoFundMe; CLICK HERE

To view the FB Event; CLICK HERE