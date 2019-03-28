Ministry of Transportation to extend winter tire regulations to April 30

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Ministry of Transportation is reminding drivers that winter tire regulations have been extended to April 30, 2019.

This extension is to account for early spring snowfall that could be experienced on some highways, particularly in the northern regions.

The Ministry of Transportation says winter tire regulations are currently in effect for most B.C. highways, and people should ensure their vehicle is equipped with tires with the mountain/snowflake or mud and snow (M + S) symbol when travelling on designated routes.

According to the Ministry, the tires must be in good condition and have a minimum tread depth of 3.5 millimetres. For rural highways and mountain passes, tires with the mountain/snowflake symbol provide the best traction and handling.

For more information on which routes will be impacted and how this could affect travel plans, you can visit the Ministry of Transportation’s website.