Minor electrical fire at Staples on Friday morning

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Fire Department was called to the scene of a minor electrical fire at Staples in the Totem Mall on Friday morning.

Fire Chief, Fred Burrows, says they received the call at 10:13 a.m., with fire crews on the scene for approximately an hour.

According to Burrows, witnesses in the store say they saw a ceiling ballast and light break out into flames. Smoke from the small fire travelled through the air ducts and triggered the alarm, which caused an evacuation of the store and Mall.

Minor damage was isolated to the store and it was determined there was no further risk.

The Mall was reopened at 11:15 a.m.