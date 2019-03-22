8 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, March 21, 2019
Peace River North MLA, Dan Davies, and Opposition Critic for Mental Health and Addictions, Jane Thornthwaite were hosts to a recent roundtable discussion on mental health, addictions, and the opioid crisis. Source Facebook
MLA Dan Davies and Jane Thornthwaite hosts roundtable on mental health and addictions

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Peace River North MLA, Dan Davies, and Opposition Critic for Mental Health and Addictions, Jane Thornthwaite were hosts to a recent roundtable discussion on mental health, addictions, and the opioid crisis.

The discussion centred on the need for treatment facilities, expanded medical services, street clinics, and mental health and counselling providers.

According to Thornthwaite, mental health and addictions affect all areas of the Province, including communities such as Fort St. John.

“Mental health and addictions challenges affect all areas of B.C. and smaller cities like Fort St. John are no exception.”

Thornthwaite says what sets smaller communities apart from larger cities, is the struggle with having available services to those dealing with mental health and addictions.

“But smaller or more rural municipalities often struggle with fewer services and less access to trained professionals than urban centres. Access to accurate overdose data would help to identify gaps and target services where they are most needed. Northern residents need immediate treatment and recovery options when they reach out for help.”

Davies says he welcomed Thornthwaite to Fort St. John to discuss this vitally important topic and appreciates her sharing her knowledge with first responders and front-line workers.

“We were pleased to welcome MLA Thornthwaite to Fort St. John to discuss this vitally important topic with our dedicated first responders and front-line workers. She brings an incredible amount of experience to the table and will bring these concerns forward on behalf of northern British Columbians.”

