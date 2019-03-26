4.2 C
Peace River North MLA Dan Davies.
Opinion

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – NDP’s foolish carbon tax

April 1 st is the one day a year that most people try to avoid becoming the butt of someone else’s joke.

Unfortunately, British Columbians won’t have that luxury when the NDP raises the carbon tax, once again, on April Fools’ Day. I wish I were kidding, but the average truck owner will now end up paying about $15 worth of provincial tax every time they fill up at the gas pump – and that doesn’t even include federal taxes. But just when you thought things couldn’t get any worse, the NDP has even more carbon tax increases in store for you when it goes up again next year, and again the year after that.

This is making the NDP’s election promise – ‘making life more affordable for British Columbians’ – sound rather ridiculous.

John Horgan wants you to think that that B.C. is obligated to increase the carbon tax in order to follow the federal government’s climate action plan. But the way things are going in Ottawa these days, coupled with stiff provincial pushback from a growing number of premiers, makes the likelihood of a new federal carbon regime seem more remote every day.

That doesn’t bother Premier Horgan because he knows the carbon tax is the NDP’s new cash cow.

Within weeks of assuming power, Horgan immediately removed the ‘revenue neutral’ requirement of the carbon tax. No longer would an increase to the carbon tax trigger an automatic reduction of other taxes as it did under the BC Liberal government.

Instead, the four consecutive carbon tax increases between 2018 and 2021 will raise an additional $2.35 billion for Horgan’s Heroes. In fact, the carbon tax is just one of 19 new or increased taxes the NDP has introduced since assuming office less than two years ago. And don’t be fooled into thinking that the carbon tax will go towards environmental initiatives.

Only 15 percent of revenues will be spent on climate change protection. The remaining 85 percent will go into general revenue to pay for the NDP’s runaway spending spree.

At least we now know what Horgan’s new poverty plan looks like.

