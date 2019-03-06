Move Up Here community recruitment program wins award

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The BC Economic Development Association (BCEDA) awarded the City of Fort St. John with the Economic Development Marketing Innovation Award for the ‘Move Up Here’ recruitment program.

The ‘Move up Here’ program was created in partnership with local businesses and organizations as a way to help recruit skilled professionals to FSJ. The program shares resource-based information in a visually appealing way to draw newcomers to the north.

Businesses have access to share this free program giving potential new workers more information on opportunities in the area and the benifits of living in the north.

- Advertisement -

“To be recognized by the BCEDA for our Move Up Here recruitment program is a tremendous honour and speaks to the quality and effectiveness of the materials created,” stated Acting Mayor Lilia Hansen.

Businesses wishing to use the ‘Move Up Here’ program materials are can contact the Strategic Services department at 250.787.8150 or [email protected]

To view more on ‘Move Up Here’; CLICK HERE