-0.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, March 28, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News NEAT's Northern Co-hort seed and garden supply exchange
News

NEAT’s Northern Co-hort seed and garden supply exchange

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – NEAT’s Northern Co-hort proudly presents the 1st Annual Northern Seed and Garden Supply Exchange.

The Co-hort shares this will be a day of community building being held Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 11:00 am – 3:00 pm at the NEAT Offices, 10003 95th Ave, Fort St John, above the NEAT Finds Thrift Store.

Pack up your seeds and garden supply’s for the first of many exchanges. There will be workshops offered on mason bees, pruning and permaculture. As well as the opportunity to meet local ecological farms, gain access to local meats, canning, plant starts and weekly veggie box information.

- Advertisement -

This is a family event and kids can paint and plant their own flower pot to take home.

You can also sign up for a community garden bed, play with composting worms and veggie themed block prints.

There will also be door prizes to win.

Entry fee into the exchange is $5 which also gets you a 25% discount at NEAT Finds Thrift Store.

The Professional Workshops are $10 each or $25 for all 3 (pre-register to ensure your spot)

11:30 am – Mason Bees with Emony Nicholls

12:30 pm – Pruning Principals with Sonya Runacres

1:30 pm – Permaculture with Katy Peck

To pre-register to ensure space at our workshops; CLICK HERE

To view the FB Event Page; CLICK HERE 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleGrande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in locating Jordyn McCartney

RECENT STORIES

News

Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in locating Jordyn McCartney

Tracy Teves -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB - RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating Jordyn McCartney (14).  She was last seen...
Read more
News

In the Woods Animal Rescue hosts upcoming Meet and Greet

Tracy Teves -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. -  A 'Meet and Greet' Adoption Event and Fundraiser for In the Woods Animal Rescue will...
Read more
News

BC Coroners Service launches new interactive tool to help identify human remains

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The B.C. Coroners Service is launching a new interactive tool that will display key information on...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Stampeders win over Rampage in game three of Coy Cup

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Williams Lake Stampeders took on the Prince Rupert Rampage on Wednesday afternoon for game three of the 2019...

BC Coroners Service launches new interactive tool to help identify human...

Fort St John Curling Club to hold Fundraiser on April 27

Alberta Liberal leader would give municipalities veto over oil and gas...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.