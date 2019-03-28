NEAT’s Northern Co-hort seed and garden supply exchange

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – NEAT’s Northern Co-hort proudly presents the 1st Annual Northern Seed and Garden Supply Exchange.

The Co-hort shares this will be a day of community building being held Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 11:00 am – 3:00 pm at the NEAT Offices, 10003 95th Ave, Fort St John, above the NEAT Finds Thrift Store.

Pack up your seeds and garden supply’s for the first of many exchanges. There will be workshops offered on mason bees, pruning and permaculture. As well as the opportunity to meet local ecological farms, gain access to local meats, canning, plant starts and weekly veggie box information.

This is a family event and kids can paint and plant their own flower pot to take home.

You can also sign up for a community garden bed, play with composting worms and veggie themed block prints.

There will also be door prizes to win.

Entry fee into the exchange is $5 which also gets you a 25% discount at NEAT Finds Thrift Store.

The Professional Workshops are $10 each or $25 for all 3 (pre-register to ensure your spot)

11:30 am – Mason Bees with Emony Nicholls

12:30 pm – Pruning Principals with Sonya Runacres

1:30 pm – Permaculture with Katy Peck

To pre-register to ensure space at our workshops; CLICK HERE

To view the FB Event Page; CLICK HERE