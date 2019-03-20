8.8 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, March 20, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Picks for game three of 2019 Midget tier 1 Provincial Championships. Coaches pick for player of the game: Tyler Turner Players pick: Kyle Schwantz Source Facebook
Home Sports NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers continue to perform well at Provincials
Sports

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers continue to perform well at Provincials

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

KELOWNA, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Midget Yukon Trackers continue to perform well at the 2019 Midget Tier 1 Provincial Championships in Kelowna.

On Tuesday night, March 19, the Trackers took on East Kootenay for game four of the Provincials. Coming off from a loss earlier in the day, the Trackers bounced back and managed to beat East Kootenay 7-2.

Then this morning, Wednesday, the trackers went on to face Richmond for game five of the Provincials.

- Advertisement -

The Trackers took an early lead and eventually won the game 4-1 over Richmond.

Next up, the Trackers will be taking on Burnaby tomorrow, Thursday, for game six of the Provincials. Puck drop is 9:00 a.m.

For up-to-date scores, you can visit the Provincial Championship website.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleBC Coroners Service releases updated data on illicit drug overdoses
Next article2019 Midget Female Provincial Championships to start this Thursday

RECENT STORIES

Sports

2019 Midget Female Provincial Championships to start this Thursday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It is now just less than one day away until the start of the...
Read more
Sports

Huskies fall to Kings in game four of finals

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - The Fort St. John Huskies were in Grande Prairie on Tuesday to take on the...
Read more
Sports

Northern Strikers take part in Indoor Provincials, U19G now off to Costa Rica

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northern Strikers Soccer Club was in Lethbridge over the weekend for Indoor Provincials.The...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

UBC needs your help with a rural health care survey

Tracy Teves -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - The Centre for Rural Health Research (CRHR) in the Department of Family Practice at the University of British Columbia is trying...

Canada says B.C.’s proposed permitting regime for pipelines is unconstitutional

Book signing with local Authors at the Totem Mall

Province launches catch-up immunization program to protect against measles

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.