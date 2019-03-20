NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers continue to perform well at Provincials

KELOWNA, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Midget Yukon Trackers continue to perform well at the 2019 Midget Tier 1 Provincial Championships in Kelowna.

On Tuesday night, March 19, the Trackers took on East Kootenay for game four of the Provincials. Coming off from a loss earlier in the day, the Trackers bounced back and managed to beat East Kootenay 7-2.

Then this morning, Wednesday, the trackers went on to face Richmond for game five of the Provincials.

The Trackers took an early lead and eventually won the game 4-1 over Richmond.

Next up, the Trackers will be taking on Burnaby tomorrow, Thursday, for game six of the Provincials. Puck drop is 9:00 a.m.

For up-to-date scores, you can visit the Provincial Championship website.