Picks for game three of 2019 Midget tier 1 Provincial Championships. Coaches pick for player of the game: Connor Brown Players pick: Markus Ruehl Source Facebook
Sports

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers looking forward to game four of Provincials

Avatar Scott Brooks
KELOWNA, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Midget Yukon Trackers are in Kelowna, from March 17 to the 21, for the 2019 Midget Tier 1 Provincial Championships.

This morning, the Trackers took on Okanagan Central for game three of Provincials.

After a slight delay to the start of the game, due to glass repairs, the Trackers were fired up and ready to go.

Eventually, the Trackers managed to hold the lead and shut out Okanagan Central 3-0.

Up next, the Trackers face East Kootenay tonight, Tuesday, for game four of Provincials. Puck drop is 5:15 p.m.

For up-to-date scores, you can visit the Provincial Championship website.

