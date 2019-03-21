NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers playing for gold at Provincial Championships

KELOWNA, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Midget Yukon Trackers are on a winning streak at the 2019 Midget Tier 1 Provincial Championships in Kelowna.

This morning, the Trackers took on Burnaby for game six of the Provincials.

The Trackers gained an early lead and managed to keep that lead, winning the game 2-0 over Burnaby.

Having won five out the six games played, the Trackers are now off to the gold medal finals where they will be facing Okanagan Central. That game is taking place this afternoon, Thursday, at 5:00 p.m.

For up-to-date scores, you can visit the Provincial Championship website.