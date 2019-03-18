NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers start off strong at Provincials

KELOWNA, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Midget Yukon Trackers are in Kelowna, from March 17 to the 21, for the 2019 Midget Tier 1 Provincial Championships.

On Sunday, the Trackers faced Saanich for game one of Provincials.

At the end of the first period, the score was tied at one apiece.

- Advertisement -

After a good 60 minutes of play, the Trackers managed to beat Saanich 3-1.

Then on Monday, the Trackers went on to face Okanagan North for game two of the Provincials.

The Trackers had a bit of a slow start as they were down 3-0 by the end of the first period.

By the second period, the Trackers were able to turn it around, but by the end of the third, the Trackers lost in a close game of 4-3 to Okanagan North.

Up next, the Trackers face Okanagan Central tomorrow, March 19, for game three of Provincials. Puck drop is 9:00 a.m.

For up-to-date scores, you can visit the Provincial Championship website.