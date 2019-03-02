-20.6 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, March 2, 2019
NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers Devan Minard was selected for coaches pick and Kyle Schwantz was chosen as players pick following the game against the PAC Saints on Friday, March 1. Source Facebook
Sports

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers win over PAC Saints on Friday

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers were home on Friday night as they hosted the PAC Saints for the final game of the regular season.

At 5:39 remaining in the first period, Markus Ruehl would score a goal with assists by Kyle Schwantz and Jaydon Viens making the score 1-0.

Then 1:21 following that goal, Devan Minard would score one with a feed from Nick Loewen and Owen Floriant making the score 2-0 into the second period.

At 1:02 into the second frame, Nick Loewen would score a goal with an assist by Jaydon Viens making the score a 3-0 lead over the Saints.

At 4:55 into the period, Connor Brown would receive a two-minute penalty.

Then at 6:21 into the frame, the Saints would score a power play goal making the score 3-1.

Another goal for the Saints would follow at 7:08 making their score closer at 3-2.

At 6:43 into the third period, Devan Minard would score on a power play with a feed from Noah Lang and Kurtis Lee making the score 4-2.

38 seconds following the Trackers fourth goal, Colby Busche would score the Trackers fifth goal with assists by Justin Brownlee and Tyler Turner, setting the score at 5-2.

Then with 7:29 remaining in the period, Duncan Ross would send the puck into the net with an assist by Justin Brownlee making the score 6-2.

The final goal would come at 1:13 left in the game as Kyle Schwantz scored a goal with a feed from Connor Kindrat and Minard making it a 7-2 win over the Saints.

The Trackers finish off the regular season in a strong first place of 48 points.

Midget AA Provincials take place from March 17 to the 21 in Kelowna.

