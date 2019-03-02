NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers win over PAC Saints on Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers were home on Friday night as they hosted the PAC Saints for the final game of the regular season.

At 5:39 remaining in the first period, Markus Ruehl would score a goal with assists by Kyle Schwantz and Jaydon Viens making the score 1-0.

Then 1:21 following that goal, Devan Minard would score one with a feed from Nick Loewen and Owen Floriant making the score 2-0 into the second period.

At 1:02 into the second frame, Nick Loewen would score a goal with an assist by Jaydon Viens making the score a 3-0 lead over the Saints.

At 4:55 into the period, Connor Brown would receive a two-minute penalty.

Then at 6:21 into the frame, the Saints would score a power play goal making the score 3-1.

Another goal for the Saints would follow at 7:08 making their score closer at 3-2.

At 6:43 into the third period, Devan Minard would score on a power play with a feed from Noah Lang and Kurtis Lee making the score 4-2.

38 seconds following the Trackers fourth goal, Colby Busche would score the Trackers fifth goal with assists by Justin Brownlee and Tyler Turner, setting the score at 5-2.

Then with 7:29 remaining in the period, Duncan Ross would send the puck into the net with an assist by Justin Brownlee making the score 6-2.

The final goal would come at 1:13 left in the game as Kyle Schwantz scored a goal with a feed from Connor Kindrat and Minard making it a 7-2 win over the Saints.

The Trackers finish off the regular season in a strong first place of 48 points.

Midget AA Provincials take place from March 17 to the 21 in Kelowna.