KELOWNA, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Midget Yukon Trackers are the winners of the 2019 Midget Tier 1 Provincial Championships.

Last night, Thursday, the Trackers faced Okanagan Central in the finals.

It was a battle throughout the game, with the score being tied at two apiece by the end of the second period.

Ultimately, the Trackers would pull ahead by scoring a goal and winning the Championships with a score of 3-2.

Throughout the Championships, the Trackers had won six out of the seven games played.

Last year, the Trackers had received bronze when they were host to the 2018 Midget Tier 1 Provincial Championships.

Throughout the 2018-19 season, the Trackers remained in first in the league and finished off the regular season strong with 48 points.

This year marks the first time for the Midget Trackers to claim the Championships title.