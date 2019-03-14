4.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, March 14, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News New Report regarding the Management of Non-Operating Oil and Gas Sites
News

New Report regarding the Management of Non-Operating Oil and Gas Sites

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C Auditor General (BCAG) just released their report on the BC Oil and Gas Commissions (OGC) management of non-operating Oil and Gas Sites.

The OGC did not require oil and gas operators to decommission their wells and restore well sites unless they explicitly ordered them to. This decision was decided on a case-by-case basis to address specific safety or environmental issues.

The BCAG says they found that gaps in legislation meant that the OGC lacked the regulatory tools to compel operators to decommission and restore well sites in a timely way and did not collect enough funding from operators to cover the costs to restore orphan sites.

- Advertisement -

The report shared the number of inactive wells that hadn’t been decommissioned almost doubled—from 3,800 to 7,474—between 2007 and 2018. The OGC estimated that decommissioning inactive wells and restoring sites will cost operators $3 billion.

An inactive well is decommissioned by permanently sealing it with cement. To restore a site means remediating any contamination and reclaiming the land to pre-activity conditions.

The OGC will designate a site as orphaned when an oil and gas operator is bankrupt or can’t be located. The OGC becomes responsible for the decommissioning and restoration work.

The number of orphaned sites between 2015 to 2018 was 326.

The report goes on to say that in 2018, the legislative assembly passed amendments to the Oil and Gas Activities Act to provide the OGC with the authority to require operators to restore sites, as well as greater flexibility to collect and use revenue from operators to restore orphan wells.

The BCAG says at the time of their audit, the OGC was developing accompanying regulations to detail the requirements, including timelines to decommission wells and restore sites.

 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleLoad Restrictions may be placed on short notice
Next articleC4 Flyers win the Atom C Champions

RECENT STORIES

Energy News

Expansion to LNG Canada to be decided by 2025

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Royal Dutch Shell and its partners have up until 2025 to decide to double...
Read more
News

Load Restrictions may be placed on short notice

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With warmer temperatures rising the thaw has begun to affect the roads in which...
Read more
News

Fort St John RCMP remind drivers on the use of tinted windows

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP are reminding drivers and vehicle owners about the laws and...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Fort St John RCMP remind drivers on the use of tinted...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP are reminding drivers and vehicle owners about the laws and safety concerns around the use...

Mounting orphan B.C. oil, gas wells pose environmental, financial risks: auditor

RCMP perform drug seizure in Dawson Creek

B.C. Elementary Schools can improve their grades regardless of location or...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.