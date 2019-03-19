Non-medical cannabis retail stores in Fort St. John continue to wait

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With non-medical cannabis retail stores opening their doors around the region, the question is when will the first shop open their doors in FSJ.

With five shops submitting their applications to City Council and being approved, the shops of FSJ seem to be in a holding pattern in different states of assessment with the Government.

The third applicant in FSJ is Cannabis Corner to be located at #2 – 10108 100 Street, in the location of the old Playtime Toys.

Danny Lepine, one of the three partners of Cannabis Corner says, “We have completed our security screening interviews a few weeks ago tho we have heard nothing further. We have no idea as to when we may receive approval,”

Lepine is waiting to receive conditional approval so the company can go ahead and prepare the store floorplan as designed. There is then a physical store inspection to confirm that the store matches the floorplans submitted.

Once that is approved staff can be hired and product ordering from the BCLCB can begin. "We will open within days of receiving conditional approval," shared Lepine.

With retailers already opening their doors in Pouce Coupe, Tumbler Ridge and Dawson Creek there is anticipation in Fort St. John to do the same.