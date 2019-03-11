Non-medical cannabis store to open in Dawson Creek on Monday

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – A new non-medical cannabis retail store is set to open Monday in Dawson Creek.

The store, Starbuds, is located in the Dawson Creek Mall.

Brianna Martyn, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Starbuds, says this is the first Starbuds location to be open in Canada, adding that it is their first license in B.C.

“It’s the first Starbuds store opening in Canada and it’s our first license in B.C., as well as the whole Country.”

Martyn says Starbuds store model is to provide information on the safe usage of Marijuana.

“Our whole company is about safe access and education. So, location, it doesn’t matter about the amount of people living around there, we just want to be able to provide that type of environment where we’re teaching people about the safe use of cannabis.”

Martyn says her team is really excited to finally serve Dawson Creek after a long wait with the Government.

“We’re really excited to open. We’ve been waiting a long time and being patient with the Government. We’re happy to be serving customers up in Dawson Creek.”

Starbuds will be opening this Monday, March 11, at 10:00 a.m. at their location in the Dawson Creek Mall.

Starbuds applied for a license application to the City of Dawson Creek in October 2018.

For more information, you can visit the Starbuds Facebook page.

In Fort St. John the City has received five applications for non-medical cannabis sales. The City has approved four out of the five applications, with the fifth application going before Council on March 11. The five applications are now awaiting approval from the Province of B.C.