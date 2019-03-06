North and South Peace Schools to receive upgrades due to Gov’t Funding

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Provincial Government is allotting $206 million to school districts for energy upgrades, maintenance projects and new buses.

In our region, School Districts 59 and 60 will be receiving funding to work on projects supported under the Government funded programs to benefit school districts through saving money on electricity, natural gas, fuel and ongoing maintenance.

“For too many years, maintenance projects weren’t funded properly, and now we are providing school districts with increased resources to improve schools for students,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Education. “This funding provides better instructional environments for both teachers and learners to focus more of their energies on student success.”

- Advertisement -

The funding for this year is broken down into five programs;

School Enhancement Program

Carbon Neutral Capital Program

Bus Acquisition Program

Building Envelope Program

Annual Facility Grant

The ‘School Enhancement Program’ provides $65 million for 127 school projects throughout the province, including mechanical upgrades and safety improvements.

The ‘Carbon Neutral Capital Program’, 19 school districts are receiving a combined $5 million for projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase energy efficiency.

The ‘Bus Acquisition Program’ provides $13 million for 81 new school buses provincewide.

The ‘Building Envelope Program’ supports districts to remediate schools that have experienced water damage. In 2019-20, $8 million is allocated for this work.

SD 59 and SD 60 will receive funding from the above-stated programs to help with the following schools;

Peace River South School District (SD 59)

School Enhancement Program

• HVAC upgrades (Phase 2) at Dawson Creek Secondary

Carbon Neutral Capital Program

• install DDC system at Deveraux Elementary

Bus Acquisition Program

• five new buses

Total – $2,109,640

Peace River North School District (SD 60)

School Enhancement Program

• boiler upgrades at Upper Pine Elementary-Junior Secondary

Bus Acquisition Program

• three new buses

In addition to these programs, the $115.5-million Annual Facilities Grant will allow all school districts to undertake additional maintenance projects that promote the continued safe and efficient operation of schools.

“CUPE’s K-12 Presidents Council is pleased that revenues are being targeted for the maintenance and much-needed upgrades to more than 50 school districts around the province. It is also very encouraging to see that safe transportation of students is a priority for this government,” said Warren Williams, president, K-12 Presidents Council. “Students need safe and inclusive learning environments, and this funding is a step in the right direction.”

To view which schools are receiving funding; CLICK HERE