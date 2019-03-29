9.4 C
News

North East BC Emergency & Public Alerts

Tracy Teves
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District recently set up North East BC Emergency & Public Alerts.

North East BC Emergency & Public Alerts is a community-wide notification system.
Residents who subscribe will be alerted about emergencies and other important community news by signing up to the North East BC Emergency & Public Alerts. This system will provide residents with critical information quickly in a variety of situations, such as severe weather, unexpected road closures, evacuations and public events near you.

Residents can sign up to receive time-sensitive messages on their home, mobile or business phone, email address, or by text message.
To sign up for the North East BC Emergency & Public Alerts; CLICK HERE 
