DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District recently set up North East BC Emergency & Public Alerts.

North East BC Emergency & Public Alerts is a community-wide notification system.

Residents who subscribe will be alerted about emergencies and other important community news by signing up to the North East BC Emergency & Public Alerts. This system will provide residents with critical information quickly in a variety of situations, such as severe weather, unexpected road closures, evacuations and public events near you.

Residents can sign up to receive time-sensitive messages on their home, mobile or business phone, email address, or by text message.

To sign up for the North East BC Emergency & Public Alerts; CLICK HERE