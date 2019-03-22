10 C
Fort St. John
Friday, March 22, 2019
The Northeast B.C. Bantam Trackers were in Prince George from March 18 to the 21 for the 2019 Bantam Tier 1 Provincial Championships.
Northeast B.C. Bantam Trackers take part in 2019 Bantam Tier 1 Provincial Championships

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Bantam Trackers were in Prince George from March 18 to the 21 for the 2019 Bantam Tier 1 Provincial Championships.

In game one, the Trackers took on the North Okanagan Zone Kings. After a tough battle, the Trackers dropped this game 3-0 to North Okanagan.

In game two, the Trackers went on to face the North Vancouver Storm. This game was tight, but the effort wasn’t enough as North Vancouver would win the game 6-4.

In game three, the Trackers took on the Cloverdale Colts. The Trackers would end up on the losing end of a back and forth battle, losing 8-5 to Cloverdale.

It was in game four when things would turn around for the Trackers as they faced the Victoria Racquet Club. After a gutsy effort that came down to the wire, the Trackers would win this game 4-2.

Then for game five, the Trackers would go on to take on the North Central Bobcats. The Trackers would end up being shutout by North Central 6-1.

The Trackers finished with a record of 18W-27L-4T-1SOL.

