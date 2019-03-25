5.4 C
Northern B.C. High School Rodeo to hold Fundraiser Gala on April 13

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northern B.C. High School Rodeo will be holding a Gala on April 13 at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre.

According to Northern B.C. High School Rodeo, this Gala is their most important fundraiser of the season and helps support the rodeos, Year-End Awards, and Scholarships for graduating members.

The evening will include dinner, live and silent auctions followed by a dance featuring The SweetWater Band.

Tickets are $60.00 per person.

To purchase tickets, you can go to energetictickets.ca or at Systems Sound Source, located in Fort St. John at 10421 100 street.

The Northern B.C. High School Rodeo Gala will be taking place Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre.

If you are interested in sponsoring this event, you can contact Angela Kosick by email at [email protected].

