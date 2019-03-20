13.2 C
Energetictickets.ca Events

Northern BC High School Rodeo Gala next month

Northern BC High School Rodeo would like to invite you to join them at their Annual Gala on April 13, 2019, at the Pomeroy Hotel.  The Gala is our most important fundraiser of the season and helps support our rodeos, Year-End Awards and Scholarships for graduating members. The evening will include dinner, live and silent auctions followed by a dance with The SweetWater Band.  If you would like more Information or to sponsor this worthwhile event please contact Angela Kosick @ [email protected]
Get your tickets at Energetictickets.ca, or in person at Systems Sound Source in Fort St. John.
Northern BC High School Rodeo Gala
April 13, 2019
Cocktails at 5:30
Dinner at 6:30
With live auction and dance to follow by The SweetWater Band
