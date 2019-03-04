-15.8 C
Fort St. John
Monday, March 4, 2019
News

Northern Health's Imagine Community Grants

Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Health has opened the application process for ‘Imagine Community Grants'(ICG).

ICG helps projects that support community-based initiatives that focus on chronic disease prevention and or health promotion priorities. Taking a healthy community idea and working towards making it happen.

Applications for the grant are being accepted March 1st to March 31st.

The website expresses preference will be given to projects that;

  • Support partnerships and build relationships – will encourage different groups to work together, connecting people to each other and their community
  • Identify a community need – will address something that is missing that could benefit the community and its residents to improve health and well-being
  • Promote healthy outcomes – will include activities that reduce the risks and impacts of chronic disease and injury through education, awareness and collective action
  • Reduce health inequities – will help those who are disadvantaged or vulnerable to improve their access to supports and resources for better health
  • Build capacity – will develop and strengthen skills and resources within the community
  • Last – will have a good chance of living on after the funding ends

For more information on the grant; CLICK HERE

IMAGINE Community Grants: Key factors for success in community blog; CLICK HERE

