Northern Health’s Imagine Community Grants

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Health has opened the application process for ‘Imagine Community Grants'(ICG).

ICG helps projects that support community-based initiatives that focus on chronic disease prevention and or health promotion priorities. Taking a healthy community idea and working towards making it happen.

Applications for the grant are being accepted March 1st to March 31st.

- Advertisement -

The website expresses preference will be given to projects that;

Support partnerships and build relationships – will encourage different groups to work together, connecting people to each other and their community

– will encourage different groups to work together, connecting people to each other and their community Identify a community need – will address something that is missing that could benefit the community and its residents to improve health and well-being

– will address something that is missing that could benefit the community and its residents to improve health and well-being Promote healthy outcomes – will include activities that reduce the risks and impacts of chronic disease and injury through education, awareness and collective action

– will include activities that reduce the risks and impacts of chronic disease and injury through education, awareness and collective action Reduce health inequities – will help those who are disadvantaged or vulnerable to improve their access to supports and resources for better health

– will help those who are disadvantaged or vulnerable to improve their access to supports and resources for better health Build capacity – will develop and strengthen skills and resources within the community

– will develop and strengthen skills and resources within the community Last – will have a good chance of living on after the funding ends

For more information on the grant; CLICK HERE

IMAGINE Community Grants: Key factors for success in community blog; CLICK HERE