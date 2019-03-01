Northern Heath says there are no confirmed cases of Measles in FSJ

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With recent public notices of Measle outbreaks in Washington State, Vancouver and Edmonton, there has been a rise of conversations on social media pointing towards an alleged case of measles in FSJ.

Speaking today with the Medical Officer, Northern Health, Jong Kim, NE MHO he said “no confirmed case of Measles or suspected case in Fort St. John”

Kim shares, when people have coughing, fever and rash and they contact their health care provider with concern that is could be measles, “The health care provider recommends as precaution isolation and lab testing, not a quarantine yet isolation with symptomatic procedure, with asymptomatic child, coming from a physician,” said Kim

Northern Health investigates if symptoms look like measles, “Is there any links or exposure to the measle case with place and time,” said Kim

Kim goes on to say “As public health, we don’t command isolations and we don’t cancel out physicians recommendation if children are symptomatic it is always good to keep them home.”

There are investigations and assessment in collaboration with health care providers shares Kim, “If they don’t believe there is a measles case there does not require follow up as a measles case.”

Kim says, “When Health gets a call of a suspected case they will let the public know, if there is an actual suspect case of measles and we suspect people have been exposed, there would be a public release issued.”

If you are fully vaccinated for measles you are fully covered and do not have much to worry about shared Kim. “If you are not vaccinated this is a good time to be motivated to do so.”

Kim goes on to share, check your vaccination status and if you are not fully vaccinated you can still go get this done at the health unit.

The routine vaccination is two shots, one is done at approximately one month of age and the second dose at three years. Kim said even if you have only received one shot you would still be partially covered/vaccinated.

Kim also shares the MMR Measles vaccine is a routine vaccination that can be done by anyone at any age unless you are pregnant. If you don’t know your immunization records, public health tries to help through your personal memory and looking through records for this information and if necessary a blood test would be issued.

