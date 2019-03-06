-12 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, March 6, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement

A DAY FOR THE KIDS

Arctech Welding and Machining presents A Day for the Kids. Help us raise money for the Child Development Centre in FSJ.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE
Home News Northern Lights Festival starts March 9th - 23rd
News

Northern Lights Festival starts March 9th – 23rd

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT NELSON, B.C. – Preparations have kicked into high gear as Fort. Nelson hosts the Northern Lights Festival opening this weekend.

The Festival is welcoming visitors to celebrate and experience the area with music and events that showcase the beauty and nature of Fort Nelson.

By bringing the entire community together, the Festival will offer a variety of experiences to share northern living such as snowmobiling, building snowmen and day trips to Liard Hot Springs.

- Advertisement -

There will be much to see and do under the northern sky including the worlds largest snowman, for a list of events and musicians; CLICK HERE

To view the FB Page; CLICK HERE 

 

 

 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articlePredators to host 2019 B.C. Midget Female Hockey Championships March 21-24

RECENT STORIES

News

Don’t be a Drag, just be a Queen – Fundraiser

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local Queens and Kings will be stepping forward for the 'Don't Be a Drag,...
Read more
News

Taylor Council gives full support for fibre optic services

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - At a recent Council Meeting, District of Taylor Council gave full support in favour of bringing...
Read more
News

Doig River First Nation Treaty Land Entitlement – Open House

Tracy Teves -
ROSE PRAIRIE, B.C. - The BC Government shares they want to keep the public and stakeholders informed throughout the...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Doig River First Nation Treaty Land Entitlement – Open House

Tracy Teves -
ROSE PRAIRIE, B.C. - The BC Government shares they want to keep the public and stakeholders informed throughout the negotiation and implementation of Treaty...

Grande Prairie Athletics advance to finals to face Dawson Creek

Huskies off to Peace River tonight for game four of the...

Council gives District Staff go ahead to apply to the ALC...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.