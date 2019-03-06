Northern Lights Festival starts March 9th – 23rd

FORT NELSON, B.C. – Preparations have kicked into high gear as Fort. Nelson hosts the Northern Lights Festival opening this weekend.

The Festival is welcoming visitors to celebrate and experience the area with music and events that showcase the beauty and nature of Fort Nelson.

By bringing the entire community together, the Festival will offer a variety of experiences to share northern living such as snowmobiling, building snowmen and day trips to Liard Hot Springs.

There will be much to see and do under the northern sky including the worlds largest snowman, for a list of events and musicians; CLICK HERE

To view the FB Page; CLICK HERE