FORT NELSON, BC – Northern Rockies Regional Municipality (NRRM) recognizes emergency preparedness procedures are an important part of their communities safety and has introduced an alert system to keep residents and visitors informed in the case of a critical incident.

The multi-purpose communication service Voyent Alert will be a way to send alerts to residents, businesses and visitors during critical events like fires or floods. In the NRRM, the system will be used to alert to hazards such as wildfires, although the platform has the ability to be used for other public messaging as well.

The NRRM shares that residents receiving an emergency alert, it’s important to take action safely. Stop what you are doing when it is safe to do so and read the emergency alert.

Information could include but is not limited to;

limit unnecessary travel

evacuate the area

seek shelter etc.

The NRRM reminds residents to seek credible information from official sources in your community and to not contact emergency services for information related to an alert unless a life is at risk.

“The Northern Rockies has a great new tool to inform people in the case of an emergency – in this connected age, the municipality is able to convey information at a critical point in time, using the most popular communication methods available,” said Mayor Gary Foster of the new alert notification system.

