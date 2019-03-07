-11 C
A DAY FOR THE KIDS

Arctech Welding and Machining presents A Day for the Kids. Help us raise money for the Child Development Centre in FSJ.

The FSJ Northern Strikers U15 won Silver at the 2019 Slush Cup in Edmonton. Submitted photo
Sports

Northern Strikers participate at the 2019 Slush Cup in Edmonton

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Northern Strikers Soccer Club were in Edmonton from March 1 to the 3 for the 2019 Slush Cup.

The under 15 boys performed well as they managed to earn Silver, with a total of six points. They managed to win 4-3 over Spruce Grove and lost 2-1 to the DUFC Snipers.

The under 15 girls put in a good effort but was unable to claim a medal as they did not win any games. In game one they fell 6-2 to the Blizzard Alliance and then in game two, they fell 5-2 to the Westhills United Inferno.

The under 17 boys did not manage to win any medals despite playing some close games. It was a 6-3 loss to Calgary, a 3-nil loss to Lethbridge, and a 5-5 tie to the DUFC Storm.

The under 17 girls lost one game and won two games. They won 7-2 over the Blizzard Impact. In game two, they loss 3-2 to the Warriors and won game three 1-nil over Calgary. They managed to pick up Bronze.

The FSJ Northern Strikers U17 won Bronze at the 2019 Slush Cup in Edmonton. Submitted photo

The under 11 boys won 7-4 over the Rangers United. In game two, they fell to the Meadows 4-nil. In game three they loss 6-1 to the Hairsine Hawks.

The under 13 girls did not win any games falling 4-1, 5-nil, and 3-nil.

The under 13 boys managed to claim Gold after tying game one 3-3, winning game two 5-nil and winning game three 4-nil.

