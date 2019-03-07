Northern Strikers participate at the 2019 Slush Cup in Edmonton

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Northern Strikers Soccer Club were in Edmonton from March 1 to the 3 for the 2019 Slush Cup.

The under 15 boys performed well as they managed to earn Silver, with a total of six points. They managed to win 4-3 over Spruce Grove and lost 2-1 to the DUFC Snipers.

The under 15 girls put in a good effort but was unable to claim a medal as they did not win any games. In game one they fell 6-2 to the Blizzard Alliance and then in game two, they fell 5-2 to the Westhills United Inferno.

- Advertisement -

The under 17 boys did not manage to win any medals despite playing some close games. It was a 6-3 loss to Calgary, a 3-nil loss to Lethbridge, and a 5-5 tie to the DUFC Storm.

The under 17 girls lost one game and won two games. They won 7-2 over the Blizzard Impact. In game two, they loss 3-2 to the Warriors and won game three 1-nil over Calgary. They managed to pick up Bronze.

The under 11 boys won 7-4 over the Rangers United. In game two, they fell to the Meadows 4-nil. In game three they loss 6-1 to the Hairsine Hawks.

The under 13 girls did not win any games falling 4-1, 5-nil, and 3-nil.

The under 13 boys managed to claim Gold after tying game one 3-3, winning game two 5-nil and winning game three 4-nil.