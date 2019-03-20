Northern Strikers take part in Indoor Provincials, U19G now off to Costa Rica

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northern Strikers Soccer Club was in Lethbridge over the weekend for Indoor Provincials.

The groups that took part in Provincials include U13B, U15G, U15B, U17G, U17B, and

U19G.

Here are the first game results:

U13B Tied 2-2

U15G Lost 5-3

U15B Tied 5-5

U17G Won 11-0

U17B Lost 2-1

U19G Tied 2-2

Here are the second game results:

U13B Won 3-2

U15B Lost 10-4

U15G Tied 6-6

U17B Lost 1-0

U17G Tied 2-2

U19G Lost 3-1

Here are the final results:

U19G Tier 2 Bronze Medal

U17B Tier 2 8th Place

U17G Tier 3 6th Place

U15B Tier 3 9th Place

U15G Tier 3 9th Place

U13B Tier 3 Bronze Medal

After managing to pick up bronze at Provincials, the U19G are now off to Costa Rica during the spring break as a pre-season practice for the high school soccer season.