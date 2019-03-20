13.2 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, March 20, 2019
Fort St. John U13 Boys Northern Strikers team posing with thier bronze medals at Provincials in Lethbridge. Source Facebook
Sports

Northern Strikers take part in Indoor Provincials, U19G now off to Costa Rica

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northern Strikers Soccer Club was in Lethbridge over the weekend for Indoor Provincials.

The groups that took part in Provincials include U13B, U15G, U15B, U17G, U17B, and
U19G.

Here are the first game results:

U13B Tied 2-2
U15G Lost 5-3
U15B Tied 5-5
U17G Won 11-0
U17B Lost 2-1
U19G Tied 2-2

Here are the second game results:

U13B Won 3-2
U15B Lost 10-4
U15G Tied 6-6
U17B Lost 1-0
U17G Tied 2-2
U19G Lost 3-1

Here are the final results:

U19G Tier 2 Bronze Medal
U17B Tier 2 8th Place
U17G Tier 3 6th Place
U15B Tier 3 9th Place
U15G Tier 3 9th Place
U13B Tier 3 Bronze Medal

After managing to pick up bronze at Provincials, the U19G are now off to Costa Rica during the spring break as a pre-season practice for the high school soccer season.

Fort St. John U19 Girls Northern Strikers team at the Fort St. John Airport on March 19 before they take off to Costa Rica. Source Facebook

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
