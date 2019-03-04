NPGA performing well and ready for Provincials

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Gymnastics Association has been participating in a number of meets in the last couple of weeks.

Their first meet was Zone 8 Judges Cup in Prince George, which they used as a practice or a warm-up for Provincial Qualifiers.

Mimi Lessard, a competitive coach with NPGA, says they chose the Gold Pan Invitational in Quesnel as their meet in order to qualify for the Provincials. With that practice, Lessard says the girls are well qualified for Provincials.

“We chose to go to the Gold Pan Invitational in Quesnel, B.C. as our meet for the girls to achieve their provincially set score to Qualify to compete at this year’s Provincial Championships. We were very excited that all of the girls who chose to compete at this meet not only qualified for provincials but also placed in at least one event! This is the largest number of athletes we have had qualify for championships since before the fire.”

Many of the girls who competed in Quesnel chose to also compete the following weekend in Edmonton where there were over 850 athletes competing.

According to Lessard, the girls had one training day after Qualifiers to prepare themselves for the biggest meet many of them have ever attended where not only did the majority of athletes take home a minimum of 1 placement, but they all achieved several personal bests.

Lessard says she is proud of the girls’ accomplishments and is looking forward to the Provincials next month.

“NPGA and I could not be more proud of how far these young ladies have come in the past year and we are very excited to see them hit the stage at Provincial Championships next month!”