NPHL semi-finals almost wrapped up

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The NPHL semi-finals are just about wrapped up with one series complete and the other about to finish soon.

On Friday, March 1, the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks finished the series with an 8-2 win over the Comets in Manning in game four of the series.

The Canucks managed to shut-out Manning 4-0 in the series.

Dawson Creek is now waiting to see who they will be facing in the finals from the Grande Prairie-Falher series.

On Saturday, March 2, the Falher Pirates were host to the Grande Prairie Athletics for game five of the series with the Pirates beating the Athletics 4-2.

Currently, the Athletics leads the series 3-2 over the Pirates.

If the Pirates win the next game, it will tie the series and go to game seven, but if the Athletics win, then it’s off to the finals.

Game six of the semi-finals is this Tuesday, March 5, in Grande Prairie.