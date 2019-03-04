-15.8 C
Fort St. John
Monday, March 4, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
The NPSS Grizzlies Senior Girls Basketball Team was in Vancouver last week competing at the AAA Provincial Championships. Source NPSS Athletics
Home Sports NPSS Grizzlies Girls Basketball Team in Vancouver last week
Sports

NPSS Grizzlies Girls Basketball Team in Vancouver last week

Avatar Samantha Stackhouse
Advertisement

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Senior Girls Basketball Team was in Vancouver last week competing at the AAA Provincial Championships. The Grizzlies drew #1 seed and eventual tournament champions Semiahmoo Totems in the first round on Wednesday night. It was a tough first game for the girls with a final score of 29-90.

The Grizzlies took on Abbotsford Senior in the 2nd round. Led by Celine Quigley with 28 points, the girls had a closer game with a final score of 58-98. The third round saw the Grizzlies against Nanaimo District.

In their closest game of the tournament, the girls battled until the end. Celine Quigley and Alexis Ziebart had 13 points apiece, however, the Grizzlies fell just short with a 53-66 loss. In the final game of the tournament, the Grizzlies played Royal Bay. With little gas left in the tank, the Grizzlies took a 71-48 loss to finish 16th.

- Advertisement -

Congratulations to Grade 12s Claire Turner, Alexis Ziebart, Jessie Copies, Celine Quigley, Maria Giesbrecht, Gillian Wuthrich, Martina Sheck, Krystina Rea, and Azaria Richards – girls, thank you for your contributions to Grizzlies Basketball, you will always be a part of the Grizzlies family!

NPSS Grizzlies Senior Girls Basketball team in Vancouver. Source NPSS Athletics

Up Next:
Senior Boys Basketball is off to Vancouver on Tuesday to compete at the AAAA Provincial Championships. The Grizzlies play #1 seed Holy Cross to open the tournament at 7:45 p.m. PST on Wednesday, March 6. The games can be streamed here: https://portal.stretchinternet.com/tfsetv/.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Samantha Stackhouse
Previous articleTop Notch Oilfield Contracting Presents George Canyon in Fort St. John
Next articleFarm Credit Canada AgriSpirit Fund now open for applications

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Fort St. John Huskies home tonight for game three of semi-finals

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies are home tonight as they take on the North...
Read more
Sports

Two sessions left for Parent & Tot Tuesdays

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - There are two sessions remaining for the Parent & Tot Tuesdays program.According to the...
Read more
Sports

NPHL semi-finals almost wrapped up

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The NPHL semi-finals are just about wrapped up with one series complete and the...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Opinion

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Jody Wilson-Raybould testimony

Bob Zimmer -
Bob’s Weekly Report   “For a period of approximately four months, between September and December of 2018, I experienced a consistent and sustained effort by many...

NPHL semi-finals almost wrapped up

Work week starts with a shake; small earthquake rattles central Alberta

Village of Rycroft remains in State of Local Emergency and Boil...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.