NPSS Grizzlies Girls Basketball Team in Vancouver last week

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Senior Girls Basketball Team was in Vancouver last week competing at the AAA Provincial Championships. The Grizzlies drew #1 seed and eventual tournament champions Semiahmoo Totems in the first round on Wednesday night. It was a tough first game for the girls with a final score of 29-90.

The Grizzlies took on Abbotsford Senior in the 2nd round. Led by Celine Quigley with 28 points, the girls had a closer game with a final score of 58-98. The third round saw the Grizzlies against Nanaimo District.

In their closest game of the tournament, the girls battled until the end. Celine Quigley and Alexis Ziebart had 13 points apiece, however, the Grizzlies fell just short with a 53-66 loss. In the final game of the tournament, the Grizzlies played Royal Bay. With little gas left in the tank, the Grizzlies took a 71-48 loss to finish 16th.

Congratulations to Grade 12s Claire Turner, Alexis Ziebart, Jessie Copies, Celine Quigley, Maria Giesbrecht, Gillian Wuthrich, Martina Sheck, Krystina Rea, and Azaria Richards – girls, thank you for your contributions to Grizzlies Basketball, you will always be a part of the Grizzlies family!

