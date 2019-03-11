1 C
Fort St. John
Monday, March 11, 2019
NPSS Grizzlies Athlete of the Week Liam Peterson goes to take a shot during Provincials in Vancouver. Source NPSS Athletics
Sports

NPSS Senior Boys basketball down in Vancouver last week

Avatar Samantha Stackhouse
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Senior Boys Basketball was down in Vancouver competing at AAAA Provincials last week.

The boys drew a tough opponent in their first game on Wednesday night, matching up against #1 seed Holy Cross.

The Grizzlies started the game slow, digging themselves a bit of a hole in the first half. The boys turned it around in the second half, lead by Gr. 11 Liam Peterson with 28 points and 10 rebounds, to finish the game 67-107.

The second game of the tournament saw the boys take on #8 seed West Vancouver. Liam Peterson lead the way again, with 18 points, 5 rebounds and 6 steals. In a much closer game, the Grizzlies went down 63-80.

Then boys lost to Walnut Grove in the 3rd game, putting them up against Mount Baker on Friday night. With big performances from Earl Concepcion (13 points, 7 rebounds), Mason Miranda (14 points, 12 steals), Liam Peterson (11 points, 8 rebounds) and Ethyn Lang (14 points) the Grizzlies had their closest game of the tournament.

They lead for half of the game, but couldn’t clinch in the win, and lost a nail-biter 77-75 to finish 16th.

Congratulations to the boys on a great season!

Athlete of the Week: Liam Peterson (Gr. 11, Sr Boys Basketball)

